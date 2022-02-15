TRAI calls for more incentives for aatmanirbharta in telecom gear

The telecom sector’s transformation in the country, particularly over the last three decades, has long become a part of India’s modernisation lore. From the doddering dial phone to the snazzy smartphone, we have come a long way in how we communicate, shop, bank and, even spend our pastime. While much of the attention and excitement so far has been centred around the range of devices and facilities they offered, it is now dawning upon the country that to morph from...