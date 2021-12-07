Three tech giants control half of advertising outside China

Dec 7, 2021 / 11:07 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Alistair Gray in London Three tech giants control more than half the global advertising market outside China as the pandemic accelerates the industry’s digital transformation and decline of traditional media. Google’s parent company Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and Amazon have doubled their share of ad revenues in the past five years, according to estimates from media buyers GroupM. The figures, which come at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech, show digital defied the contraction in other advertising channels in...