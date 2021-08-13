Three pressing issues that the GST Council needs to address

The possibility of a much-needed GST course correction is looking brighter. Addressing industry captains on Wednesday, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj indicated that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council would look at solutions to bring down rates, take out certain items from the tax-exempt category and correct the inverted duty structure. Though Bajaj did not disclose when the GST Council would meet, recent media reports suggest that the decision-making body could meet later this month or early next month. The...