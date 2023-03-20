Three charts that illustrate the US banking crisis

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which deals with failed banks in the US, placed SVB under receivership. Uninsured depositors will receive funds only after the FDIC sells the assets of the bank.

The Fall in Bank Deposits With inflation going through the roof, the US Fed was forced to abandon its ‘inflation is transitory’ spiel and raise interest rates rapidly. The upshot: depositors moved their money out of banks and into money market mutual funds that offered a higher interest rate. Chart 1 shows the steady fall in bank deposits in the US. In SVB’s case it was exacerbated by the drying up of liquidity for the venture capital companies who kept...