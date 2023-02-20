English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    This time around, the inflation trajectory is different

    Much of the inflation this time is caused by supply chain disruptions. It will decline to 4-5 per cent without radical policy interventions

    Pankaj Pathak
    February 20, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST
    This time around, the inflation trajectory is different

    Available evidence supports a decline in inflation to the 4-5 per cent band without needing any radical policy intervention. (Representative image)

    India has a chequered past with inflation. In the early phases of independent India between 1950-1980, inflation was mostly characterised by supply-side shocks caused by wars, droughts, oil prices, and fall in agricultural output. Inflation was generally high and volatile during this period. There were also short periods of deflation during the early 1950s and late 1960s caused by bumper farm output and the green revolution. During the 1980s the government’s expansionary fiscal policy and money printing gave a disproportionate...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

      Feb 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air India's staggering comeback, time to invest for maximum returns, El Niño's...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers