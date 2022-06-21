Thermal power’s decade long utilisation slide begins to reverse

For long, thermal power sector has suffered from excess capacities. As the installed capacity base doubled in 10 years to FY14, power plant utilisation levels dropped below 60 percent in FY17. This has triggered an investment rethink by power producers. Couple this with large scale adoption of renewable energy, and thermal power capacity additions more or less stalled. As the economy slowed, utilisation levels hovered around 60 percent and dropped below 55 percent during COVID, hurting returns of power plant...