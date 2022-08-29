English
    The stark warnings from Jackson Hole 

    BIS general manager says the global economy may be approaching ‘what in aviation is called a “coffin corner”, the delicate spot when an aircraft slows to below its stall speed and cannot generate enough lift to maintain its altitude’

    Manas Chakravarty
    August 29, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    This is the first time that US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has talked of pain in store for the economy and households (File image)

    Fed chair Jerome Powell’s succinct speech at the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers has been analysed at length and the consensus is that his message was that interest rates in the US would remain higher for longer. There is no question of a pivot, as the markets had been expecting. This is perhaps the most important part of Powell’s speech: ‘Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into...

