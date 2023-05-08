The slow run on US banks: Deposits in decline even before SVB fiasco

The reason for the steady decline has been the flight of deposits from low-interest-bearing bank deposits to money market funds, which pay more

The accompanying chart shows the level of deposits in US commercial banks. Note how it has seen a steady decline in the past one year. While Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10th this year, the chart shows that deposits in the US banking system had started to nose-dive from late January this year, although they had been steadily falling even earlier. The reason for the steady decline has been the flight of deposits from low-interest-bearing bank deposits to...