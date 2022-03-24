The quick and the dead: Decoding Zomato’s 10-minute delivery gamble

Zomato has copped a lot of criticism for announcing that it will start food 10-minute delivery. There are questions around the sustainability of this operation, the pressure on delivery partners, and the freshness of food that will be delivered within 10 minutes and so on. There are no easy answers to some of them. In his blog announcing this venture, Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal started with the disclaimer that delivery partners will not be penalised or incentivised to deliver food...