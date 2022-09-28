The PLI schemes should be designed to take India to the edge of the technology frontier

Representative image

Highlights The PLI scheme is aimed at emulating Chinese and South Korean industrial policies So far, India has not shown any capability to absorb, develop or innovate with frontier-level technology Making the PLI scheme truly successful will require a lot more than identifying and supporting domestic champions with financial incentives Government intervention in the economy must be transformative and at the edge of the technology frontier Backing too many conventional industries will be a waste of time and money Much has been said about India’s...