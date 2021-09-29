MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The paradox of power distribution reforms

Centre-state concurrence on discom overhaul will mean little unless snags in tariff fixation, billing, and collection are fixed

Abhijit Kumar Dutta
September 29, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
The paradox of power distribution reforms

The central government’s bid to strengthen and modernise the power distribution infrastructure is running the risk of tripping on a curious contradiction over discom (distribution companies) dues. While discoms' overdues to generation companies is held as the primary culprit for all ills that beset India’s power supply system, it now appears that money owed to power distribution companies is no less a shocker and can stand in the way of rewiring the electricity infrastructure. The revelation comes at a time when...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India an outlier amid global growth pangs

    Sep 28, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How hot is India’s job market, Dabur and Marico cross swords, the Green Pivot, GuruSpeak, Chart of the Day and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers