The paradox of power distribution reforms

The central government’s bid to strengthen and modernise the power distribution infrastructure is running the risk of tripping on a curious contradiction over discom (distribution companies) dues. While discoms' overdues to generation companies is held as the primary culprit for all ills that beset India’s power supply system, it now appears that money owed to power distribution companies is no less a shocker and can stand in the way of rewiring the electricity infrastructure. The revelation comes at a time when...