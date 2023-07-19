English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The GST-PMLA linking controversy: Let's not miss the woods for the trees

    Those who cried wolf over PMLA’s net extending to GST have not only misread its intention, worse they may end up diverting attention from a long due reform of the anti-money laundering law

    Jayant Thakur
    July 19, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST
    The GST-PMLA linking controversy: Let's not miss the woods for the trees

    GST

    A surprising and fallacious controversy arose (or created?) recently on the government extending the anti-money laundering law’s net (PMLA) to the law relating to Goods and Services Tax. This, it was argued, was a draconian step and would result in ‘tax terrorism’ (ironically, terrorism itself is sought to be tackled under PMLA). Its outcome would be harassment and intimidation of countless small and big businessmen and service providers. It was perceived – thanks mainly to a series of media...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The paradox in IT earnings

      Jul 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: AI is helpful but not bereft of dangers, sovereign gold bonds investors' first ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers