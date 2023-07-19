The GST-PMLA linking controversy: Let's not miss the woods for the trees

GST

A surprising and fallacious controversy arose (or created?) recently on the government extending the anti-money laundering law’s net (PMLA) to the law relating to Goods and Services Tax. This, it was argued, was a draconian step and would result in ‘tax terrorism’ (ironically, terrorism itself is sought to be tackled under PMLA). Its outcome would be harassment and intimidation of countless small and big businessmen and service providers. It was perceived – thanks mainly to a series of media...