The Green Pivot: Credit can be a game changer, if it can be made to work

The question is: as an individual how do you earn green credit? (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights: The government released draft rules for green credit recently Under draft rules, various environment-conducive activities would be eligible for green credit Green credit collected can also be bought and sold on a platform Eligibility of an activity in green credit is not straightforward as it may seem Incentives may prompt some participants to cut corners or greenwash activities The government has taken a key step to introduce green credit by releasing the draft rules for it. There is a long distance between this and...