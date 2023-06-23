The end of unchecked dynastic rule in corporates?

Companies will now have to put proposals to shareholders to vote which raises the prospect of voting out of non-performing or fraudulent management.

Highlights: Promoters in corporate India have held unquestioned power in the companies where they have a significant shareholding This power is regardless of the level of their shareholding or the level of borrowing of these companies An automatic deference to those in authority or control has been further entrenched thanks to colonial rule. The world of business is no exception Two pathways of ensuring their permanence, one pertaining to the articles of association and another pertaining to permanent board seats are under fire...