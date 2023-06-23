English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The end of unchecked dynastic rule in corporates?

    Not quite yet. But the removal of permanent board seats for promoters is a step in this direction

    R Srinivasan
    June 23, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    The end of unchecked dynastic rule in corporates?

    Companies will now have to put proposals to shareholders to vote which raises the prospect of voting out of non-performing or fraudulent management.

    Highlights:  Promoters in corporate India have held unquestioned power in the companies where they have a significant shareholding  This power is regardless of the level of their shareholding or the level of borrowing of these companies An automatic deference to those in authority or control has been further entrenched thanks to colonial rule. The world of business is no exception Two pathways of ensuring their permanence, one pertaining to the articles of association and another pertaining to permanent board seats are under fire...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The uneasy rise in equity markets

      Jun 22, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Bengal Panchayat polls to set the tone for LS elections, India-US must set real...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers