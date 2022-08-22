English
    The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping set to get 3rd term, but will he get to pick his own team? 

    Xi Jinping is set to get a third term as China’s president at the upcoming Communist Party Congress. The recent visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has added to his appeal. But the question is whether the party will give him full freedom to choose his team at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis

    Saibal Dasgupta
    August 22, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Ironically, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan has helped Xi to intensify his nationalist campaign and added to his influence within the party (File image: AP)

    In the past two months, Communist Party chiefs of nine Chinese provinces and several others have issued statements and written reverential articles about the country’s president Xi Jinping in the party’s newspapers and journals.The public praise of Xi is gaining momentum ahead of the 20th Party Congress, which is expected to elect him as the top leader for the third term in the coming weeks. He has been lauded as the “beacon”, “compass”, “fulcrum” and the “saviour” of the party. Ironically, US...

