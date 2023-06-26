The Eastern Window: US readying India to share some of the burden of decoupling with China

The first signal of possible improvement in the Indian ecosystem is available in the joint statement after Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden which also addressed the need to train Indian technical manpower for new challenges

Highlights India-US deal has opened up possibilities for investment and technology exchanges that go beyond the joint agreement US focus is on India's potential as a candidate that can take up some of the burdens of decoupling from China The US is also training Indian engineers as part of an effort to develop the ecosystem Though Vietnam has attracted a lot of Western investments, there is a realization that it cannot be a strategic alternative to China The Russian mutiny may change the world...