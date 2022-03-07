The Eastern Window: Ukraine war could affect India's equations with China

A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

Call it fate or political irony, India, China, and Pakistan are now on the same boat, taking a neutral stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US and other western countries are disappointed, and this may have political implications down the road. In recent days, the three countries refused to go along the Western nations at the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Human Rights Council. This is not...