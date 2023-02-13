The Eastern Window: This is how China thinks about Indian policy

(Representative Image)

Highlights For the next 10 years, India will pursue a pro-US policy and take an agnostic view of China Border skirmishes are not the reason for the differences. This is the opposite of India's view of the relationship India's leanings towards the US and the rightist Hindu policy of the ruling party are the reasons Chinese propaganda blames the internal reward system in the Indian military for the border dispute The research paper does not mention Pakistan which is a crucial player on the Indian...