The Eastern Window: This is how China thinks about Indian policy

Highlights For the next 10 years, India will pursue a pro-US policy and take an agnostic view of China Border skirmishes are not the reason for the differences. This is the opposite of India's view of the relationship India's leanings towards the US and the rightist Hindu policy of the ruling party are the reasons Chinese propaganda blames the internal reward system in the Indian military for the border dispute The research paper does not mention Pakistan which is a crucial player on the Indian...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How markets interpret MPC's latest rate revision, Big Tech battle for chatbot s...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers