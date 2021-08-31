MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The e-Shram portal for unorganised workers is only a first step

The portal can become the means of ensuring targeted welfare schemes aimed at the informal sector, which can help increase consumption demand

Subir Roy
August 31, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
The e-Shram portal for unorganised workers is only a first step

After much prodding from the Supreme Court for years, the government has now launched an e-Shram portal on which all workers in the informal sector will be able to register themselves. The apex court took suo motu action to speed up things when after the first lockdown, the country saw lakhs of migrant workers trudging back home without any help like food or shelter from official agencies. Seeing their plight the government announced schemes to deliver free rations and transfer...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors brush aside taper blues

    Aug 30, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The T word, Monsoon Watch, why Sundram’s Arathi Krishna is upbeat, Burger King’s more zing, a labour windfall, the Eastern Window, GuruSpeak and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers