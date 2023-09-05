The curious case of exports, imports in June quarter GDP data

The RBI will have to be extra watchful of core inflation, especially now that the output gap has closed

Weak external demand conditions and strong domestic demand are risks to India’s trade balance. But the June quarter GDP data show a surprising change that could, if it turns into a trend, shield the current account. GDP data for the June quarter show exports of goods and services at Rs 15.13 lakh crore and imports at Rs16.78 lakh crore, at current prices. That translates into a trade deficit of Rs1.66 lakh crore, or 2.3 percent of GDP. But the picture changes...