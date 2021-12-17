The Bored Ape Yacht Club is more than an NFT joke

Dec 17, 2021 / 11:33 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Image: www.boredapeyachtclub.com

Receiving $3,000 for an asset that was worth a tenth of that last April would normally qualify as a fine profit. But when the owner of a Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) sold his digital cartoon last weekend, he made a costly error. The seller, known as “maxnaut” on the OpenSea market where many NFTs trade, meant to offer it for $300,000 but entered the sum wrongly in ether, the payment token. A trading bot snatched it up...