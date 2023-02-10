English
    Left guessing on terminal rate, bonds embrace economic uncertainty

    The Indian bond market seems to be unsure of India’s economic performance as things stand and nothing explains this better than a flattening yield curve. As the terminal rate cannot be realistically predicted given the confusing MPC commentary, bond investors are no longer anticipating a significant return differential between the short and the long end of the curve

    Karan Mehrishi
    February 10, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
    India’s net debt issuances over the last three years have significantly overshot budget estimates and it is likely that the FY24 number will exceed the Rs 12.2 lakh crore threshold.

    It appears that the Indian sovereign bond market (GSec) is in direct conflict with the contentions of Eugene Fama’s efficient markets hypothesis theory. The American economist suggested that the market gives very little time to financial mavericks to outperform the consensus as it quickly adjusts to any new information introduced, whether public or insider.

    With over 250 bps worth of repo hikes delivered over a span of 10 months, the Indian 10-year sovereign bond yield has hardly budged, largely remaining within a range of 7.30-7.45 percent. In the meantime, an equivalent US security is yielding an incremental 165 bps, over the same period. Additionally, at 374 bps, the US-India 10-year GSec differential is now among the lowest points in four years.

    Riskier Bet

    This is surprising because, despite its bright star credentials, India is an emerging market and a comparatively riskier investment bet. Therefore, when the 10-year bond yields moved just 2 bps as a reaction to the RBI’s February 2023 Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) 25 bps rate hike, eyebrows are bound to be raised. Moreover, India’s net debt issuances over the last three years have significantly overshot budget estimates and it is likely that the FY24 number will exceed the Rs 12.2 lakh crore threshold, given the 2024 general elections.