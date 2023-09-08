Tech stocks: pegged on some metrics, prices have yet to peak

Sep 8, 2023 / 11:41 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Take growth into account and some of the tech sector’s biggest stock movers are still fairly priced.

Investors patiently waiting for tech sector valuations to collapse following last year’s stock price slide will find themselves still on hold. The sell off prompted more companies to focus on profit rather than revenue growth. But excitement around artificial intelligence gave the industry a bump. Traditional valuation metrics such as forward price-to-earnings ratios remain far above average. The tech sector’s size means that this goes for the wider S&P 500 index too. The Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, also known as...