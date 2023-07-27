English
    Tech, easy access to borrower data fuelling rise in NBFCs’ unsecured loans

    The borrower-focused approach of NBFCs vis-à-vis their product-focused approach in the past has contributed to a jump in unsecured credit

    Karthik Srinivasan
    July 27, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST
    Share of unsecured credit in retail loans of NBFCs likely increased to 34 percent in March 2023 from 26 percent in March 2021.

    Highlights:  NBFCs have stronger balance sheets to chase growth helped by tech, access to data and better underwriting models  Granular credit bureau data has helped NBFCs access borrower indebtedness  Digitalisation has enabled access to alternative data of new-to-credit customers  Share of unsecured credit in retail loans of NBFCs likely increased to 34 percent in March 2023 from 26 percent in March 2021  Cross selling and digital lending fueled rise in unsecured retail credit   Focus on collections would help NBFCs keep asset quality in check...

