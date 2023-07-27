Tech, easy access to borrower data fuelling rise in NBFCs’ unsecured loans

Share of unsecured credit in retail loans of NBFCs likely increased to 34 percent in March 2023 from 26 percent in March 2021.

Highlights: NBFCs have stronger balance sheets to chase growth helped by tech, access to data and better underwriting models Granular credit bureau data has helped NBFCs access borrower indebtedness Digitalisation has enabled access to alternative data of new-to-credit customers Share of unsecured credit in retail loans of NBFCs likely increased to 34 percent in March 2023 from 26 percent in March 2021 Cross selling and digital lending fueled rise in unsecured retail credit Focus on collections would help NBFCs keep asset quality in check...