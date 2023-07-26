English
    Tata Motors kills DVRs in capital reset to pump up value

    The contraction in outstanding equity capital post the share swap will improve the earnings per share for all shareholders of Tamo

    Vatsala Kamat
    July 26, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST
    Highlights Tamo’s DVRs have been trading at an average discount of 48 per cent to ORD shares, since issuance in 2008  Market and regulators in India unable to boost liquidity in these segments Swap ratio proposed is seven ORD shares for every 10 DVRs held The move cuts equity capital and thereby improves the earnings per share Tata Motors Ltd (Tamo) decision to kill its languishing Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares and swap them for ordinary (ORD) shares is a requiem that finally put...

