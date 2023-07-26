Tata Motors kills DVRs in capital reset to pump up value

Highlights Tamo’s DVRs have been trading at an average discount of 48 per cent to ORD shares, since issuance in 2008 Market and regulators in India unable to boost liquidity in these segments Swap ratio proposed is seven ORD shares for every 10 DVRs held The move cuts equity capital and thereby improves the earnings per share Tata Motors Ltd (Tamo) decision to kill its languishing Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares and swap them for ordinary (ORD) shares is a requiem that finally put...