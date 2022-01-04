Strong despatches fuel Coal India growth, power demand key

Coal India began 2022 on a positive note. Its shares gained 6 percent on Monday after the company reported a healthy 15.7 percent rise in coal offtake in December 2021. Dispatches increased 17.6 percent in April-December 2021, the strongest pace in recent years. Its growth is coming off a favourable base. The stock also gained amid reports of export curbs by Indonesia, one of the largest producers of thermal coal. Even so, the offtake in April-December 2021 is 8 percent higher than the pre-pandemic...