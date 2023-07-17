State approval for Dharavi redevelopment shifts attention to the project plan

Strong political backing over a long period will be needed to see the Dharavi project through, something that has been missing in the state which has recently seen rapid political changes in the government

The Maharashtra government has finally given its approval to the winning bid of Adani to redevelop the massive Dharavi slum in the heart of Mumbai and rehabilitate its residents by agreeing to invest Rs 5069 crore in a joint effort with the state government. The state government will own a 20 percent stake in a special purpose vehicle set up for the project, with the developer holding the rest. The Adani group will be issued tradable/transferrable development rights after the...