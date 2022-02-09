MARKET NEWS

    Start-up Street: Why investors find it tough to remove erring founders

    Investors usually do not wish to remove a founder, as it invariably disturbs a company or impacts its growth

    Ranju Sarkar
    February 09, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Start-up Street: Why investors find it tough to remove erring founders

    What’s common between Rahul Yadav, Puneet Dalmia, Padmaja Gangireddy and Ashneer Grover? They are founders who sparred with investors on some issue or the other. And despite governance or other issues, investors have found it difficult to remove them. They may have succeeded in two of these four cases – Yadav was removed as co-founder from Housing.com and Gangireddy from microlender Spandana Sphoorty -- but generally investors find it difficult to fire founders as it is legally challenging, time-consuming, and...

