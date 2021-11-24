Start-up Street | Trying to make sense of start-up valuations

The recent IPOs of loss-making and money guzzling start-ups made many think that either the world has lost its wits, or that the retail investor has become savvier with a higher risk appetite. But the post-IPO listing of fintech behemoth Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd) when its share price tanked 27% from the IPO price seems to have caused more than a crease on the foreheads of investors and cheerleaders. Worse, the financial advisory firm Macquarie said it sees a 44% downside in 'cash guzzler' Paytm, and set a target at Rs 1,200. Further, the...