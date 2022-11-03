English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start-up Street: ‘To be rich or to be king’ - an entrepreneur’s dilemma

    Studies in the USA show that less than one out of four founders remain CEOs when the business gets to a liquidity event

    Chandu Nair
    November 03, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    Start-up Street: ‘To be rich or to be king’ - an entrepreneur’s dilemma

    Representative Image

    It is a vital choice that entrepreneurs need to make pretty early on in their start-up journey – between enhancing personal wealth or preserving control over their companies. However, more often than not, they don’t realise it, although it could affect both their individual lives and that of their business. Many entrepreneurs often think that because it is their idea and their passion that has gotten the company started, it is always theirs to run and control. Plus, it is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxing windfall profits

      Nov 2, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI's Nov 3 meet seems perfunctory, start-up slowdown may be a passing phase, US Midterm polls and its market implications, market signs favourable for long-term investing, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers