you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street: PE-VC firms exit with bumper returns via 2021's IPOs

In the case of Zomato - which raised $1.3 billion through its IPO - its early backer, Info Edge, got a whopping 65.5x return as part of its partial sale in the issue 

Arun Natarajan
November 02, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

Apart from minting startup Unicorns at an incredible pace during 2021 (34 by the latest count), Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investors have also been using the favourable environment for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) during the year to make healthy exits. While the IPOs of tech Unicorns like food delivery unicorn Zomato and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) star Freshworks have hogged the headlines, the sheer number and diversity of the IPOs, as well as rising profitability of these harvests, are less well covered.  As many as 23 PE-VC backed companies raised $6.2 Billion...

