Start-up Street: 2022 poised to be year of M&As in start-ups

Arun Natarajan and Vibeesh S While Axis Bank ended March 2022 with a bang – announcing the INR12,325 crore (USD1.6 Billion) acquisition of Citibank's consumer businesses in India - the mega merger announcement of HDFC and HDFC Bank, which followed just five days later, took the market’s breath away. With even the banking elephants starting to dance to the M&A tunes, can start-ups (chickens?) be far behind? As is well known, 2021 set all-time records in terms of Unicorn creation (with 44 start-ups being...