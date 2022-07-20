Stage set for a bounce in markets, says survey of global fund managers

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Bank of America survey of global fund managers for July gives us several reasons for the current bout of optimism in the markets. Simply put, sentiment had become so pessimistic that there was no way for the market to go but up. But first, in these volatile times, it’s important to know that the survey was carried out between July 8 and July 15. The US inflation print for June, which showed inflation at a spine-chilling 9.1 percent, came...