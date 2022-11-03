English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Decoding The Struggling AMC Industry
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Slower, longer, higher

    From rates peak to rates mesa

    Financial Times
    November 03, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    Slower, longer, higher

    File image of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (AP photo)

    Robert Armstrong & Ethan Wu  This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday Good morning. The big hedge fund Elliott Management thinks we are on the road to hyperinflation, much deeper market declines, and possibly global strife. The Federal Reserve seems a bit less worried. Let us know which you think is right: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com. The Fed The stock and bond markets, which do not always...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxing windfall profits

      Nov 2, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI's Nov 3 meet seems perfunctory, start-up slowdown may be a passing phase, US Midterm polls and its market implications, market signs favourable for long-term investing, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers