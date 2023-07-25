Slack in affordable housing calls for a rethink on sops

Highlights Amid rising luxury home sales, the affordable segment is showing slack Rising cost of inputs such as steel, cement and mainly land is the main cause EMI on home loans of Rs 30 lakh have jumped 18-20 per cent Developers are not showing enthusiasm for this segment compared to a few years ago Uncertainty around salaries and jobs in the private sector, rural slack and food inflation are making home ownership tough Need of the hour is government measures to redefine and implement...