English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Silver – A dark horse

    Mention bullion and most people conjure up visions of the shiny yellow metal – gold. Few people include silver in the bullion asset category. Yet silver is now hogging the limelight, demanding investors’ attention

    Vijay Bhambwani
    December 13, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    Silver – A dark horse

    Representative image.

    Highlights The applications of silver will increase rapidly in future  5G is one industry where millions of troy ounces of silver will be required  Electric vehicles will also use more silver  Demand for silver will also come from photovoltaic cell manufacturers  Given the price volatility in silver, it makes sense to invest in silver ETFs for the long-term  Silver is often called the poor man’s gold. It is a semi-precious, semi-industrial metal. But the coming decades may see silver outperform gold on a percentage returns...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | To decouple or not to decouple, that is the question

      Dec 12, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US inches closer to China in high-tech space, investors losing interest in equities, reintroducing old pension scheme a retrograde step, private sector chief for LIC not a good idea, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers