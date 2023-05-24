Sebi’s proposal allowing smaller REITs opens one door but shuts another

SEBI proposes to scale down the entry norms by creating a smaller category of REITs.

SEBI recently issued a consultation paper to extend the benefit of existing regulations for REITs to micro, small and medium sized REITs (MSM REITs). Some of the stiffly high entry barriers for REITs would be lowered permitting a wider group of people to start, manage or invest in REITs. However, there is a big elephant in the room that needs to be addressed. The paper also proposes to effectively bar all other entities engaged in holding properties collectively. Before...