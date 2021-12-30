MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

SEBI’s new IPO norms to help improve transparency 

The new rules will provide comfort for investors in public issues, especially issues of new age companies.  

Shishir Asthana
December 30, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
SEBI’s new IPO norms to help improve transparency 

IPO 2022

The Indian primary market had its best year ever in 2021, with record fundraising and many oversubscription records broken. However, the limelight was stolen by the new-age companies who managed to raise funds from the public. Their success in raising funds has been said to mark the coming of age of Indian markets to fund start-ups that are not yet profitable. However, SEBI was not too happy, and rightly so, with the lack of transparency in the way funds were raised by...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Want to ease economic pain? Booster doses could do the job

    Dec 29, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

    A long road for the economy, be choosy about IPOs, what Indian banking needs, what the health index says, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers