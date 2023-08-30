English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    SEBI’s Brightcom order raises larger issues on regulation

    While the order is an interim one, how frauds happen with regularity despite so many checks and balances is a puzzle. Cracking it is critical to shoring up investor confidence 

    Jayant Thakur
    August 30, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST
    SEBI’s Brightcom order raises larger issues on regulation

    SEBI has used very strong words in the order including fraud, tampering, faking etc. For an interim order, these sound more noise than effect

    The recent order of SEBI in the Brightcom Group case got wider media coverage, perhaps because of a reputed and large investor being named as noticed. The order makes serious allegations of circuitous transactions, tampered bank statements etc. The order is an interim and ex parte one, with the parties yet to get a chance to respond to the allegations. Hence, at this stage, one cannot comment on the merits of this case. It is possible that the allegations...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers