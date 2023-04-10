SEBI pushes for responsible messaging by advisors and analysts

Highlights: Sebi has issued an advertisement code for investment advisors and research analysts, that will govern how they can issue messages to their clients or intended clients The term advertisement covers a wide range of messaging, including social media and other digital means This is a welcome development as it seeks to curb fraudulent or misleading communication by these two groups of investment intermediaries However, the wide ambit of the Code and several specific Dos and Don’ts mean that it may need revising...
