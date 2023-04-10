English
    SEBI pushes for responsible messaging by advisors and analysts

    SEBI's code for advertising by investment advisors and analysts is timely but its coverage is very wide and compliance can be cumbersome

    Jayant Thakur
    April 10, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    SEBI has now put in place a fairly wide and strict code of advertisement for two groups of advisors.

    Highlights:  Sebi has issued an advertisement code for investment advisors and research analysts, that will govern how they can issue messages to their clients or intended clients  The term advertisement covers a wide range of messaging, including social media and other digital means  This is a welcome development as it seeks to curb fraudulent or misleading communication by these two groups of investment intermediaries  However, the wide ambit of the Code and several specific Dos and Don’ts mean that it may need revising...

