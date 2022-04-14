SEBI must adopt clear guidelines to calculate penalty for frauds

Source: ShutterStock

Recently, SEBI passed a revised order and levied penalty for fraud of an amount that was a fraction levied in the original order. The reason for reducing the penalty was a basic — and yet complex and contentious — issue of valuing unsold stocks by alleged fraudsters. The acceptance of the revised method (with certain other calculation changes & concession for delayed proceedings) resulted in the penalty being reduced by about 75 percent from Rs 14 crore to about...