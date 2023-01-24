 SEBI cannot ignore SAT decisions while deciding cases

SEBI’s reasons range from saying it has a different view of the matter and/or that it has appealed against the ruling before the Supreme Court

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has recently taken a firm stand against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which had refused to follow its rulings. SEBI’s reasons range from saying it has a different view of the matter and/or that it has appealed against the ruling before the Supreme Court. Coming out strongly against such an attitude and practices (in orders dated 4th January and 6th January 2023), in one of these cases, the SAT even imposed costs...