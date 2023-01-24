 SEBI cannot ignore SAT decisions while deciding cases

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has recently taken a firm stand against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which had refused to follow its rulings. SEBI’s reasons range from saying it has a different view of the matter and/or that it has appealed against the ruling before the Supreme Court. Coming out strongly against such an attitude and practices (in orders dated 4th January and 6th January 2023), in one of these cases, the SAT even imposed costs...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India a bright spot in bleak global economy, warehousing is the next big thing,...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers