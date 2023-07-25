Sam Altman’s vision for AI puts him on collision course with government

Jul 25, 2023 / 11:55 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The launch of the eye-scanning cryptocurrency project Worldcoin is the latest in a string of advances at companies backed or led by Sam Altman.

George Hammond in San Francisco and Scott Chipolina in London Sam Altman rolled out a new project to distinguish humans from increasingly smart robots this week, highlighting the OpenAI founder’s belief that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence will soon create new challenges for society — and his conviction that he can solve them. The launch of the eye-scanning cryptocurrency project Worldcoin is the latest in a string of advances at companies backed or led by Altman. This includes OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT...