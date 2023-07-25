English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Sam Altman’s vision for AI puts him on collision course with government

    OpenAI chief is leading projects he thinks will prepare the world for artificial general intelligence, but is attracting regulatory scrutiny

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 25, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Sam Altman’s vision for AI puts him on collision course with government

    The launch of the eye-scanning cryptocurrency project Worldcoin is the latest in a string of advances at companies backed or led by Sam Altman.

    George Hammond in San Francisco and Scott Chipolina in London Sam Altman rolled out a new project to distinguish humans from increasingly smart robots this week, highlighting the OpenAI founder’s belief that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence will soon create new challenges for society — and his conviction that he can solve them. The launch of the eye-scanning cryptocurrency project Worldcoin is the latest in a string of advances at companies backed or led by Altman. This includes OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ray of hope for rural economy?

      Jul 24, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sri Lanka trying to please India & China, Fed's next move to set the market moo...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers