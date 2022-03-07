Russia-Ukraine war — Selective trade intervention may be necessary

Representative image: Reuters

Just as when it seemed India has managed to steady its export ship, the Russia-Ukraine war is threatening to push it into choppy waters again. For the current financial year, the central government has set a merchandise export target of $400 billion. In the first 11 months (April ’21 to February ’22), the country’s outbound shipments have reached $374.05 billion. So the country needs to ship goods worth just about $26 billion during March to fulfil its fiscal export target. Will...