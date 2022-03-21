Ruchi Soya: Making sense of its follow-on offer’s discounted price

Representational Image. (Reuters)

Patanjali Ayurved-promoted Ruchi Soya’s shares were down by 9 percent in morning trading on Monday, March 21, after the company’s follow-on public offer was priced at a steep discount to its market price. The company has decided to price its shares in the range of Rs 615 to Rs 650 a share. At the lower end of the range, this represents a discount of 39 percent over last week’s closing price. While there may be good reasons to price...