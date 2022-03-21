English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Ruchi Soya: Making sense of its follow-on offer’s discounted price

    Ruchi Soya’s FPO is being priced at a sharp discount to its last traded price, leading to its shares falling sharply 

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    March 21, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Ruchi Soya: Making sense of its follow-on offer’s discounted price

    Representational Image. (Reuters)

    Patanjali Ayurved-promoted Ruchi Soya’s shares were down by 9 percent in morning trading on Monday, March 21, after the company’s follow-on public offer was priced at a steep discount to its market price. The company has decided to price its shares in the range of Rs 615 to Rs 650 a share. At the lower end of the range, this represents a discount of 39 percent over last week’s closing price. While there may be good reasons to price...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the markets now fire on all cylinders?

      Mar 17, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

      Dear Reader,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers