Robinhood push to democratise finance falters with own shares

This photo illustration shows the logo of trading application Robinhood on a mobile phone (Image: AFP)

Madison Darbyshire Robinhood has had a pretty clear pitch as it has taken on Wall Street’s traditional brokerages with its trading app — democratise finance for all. That slogan hearkens back to the origins of the company in 2013 in the wake of the Occupy Wall Street protest movement, which railed against wealth inequality and the power of big banks. Robinhood’s co-founders said they saw a need to disrupt the established, elitist financial system and make equity markets more accessible to everyday...