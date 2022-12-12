English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Returning to the old pension scheme is a retrograde step

    In a move that can cripple state government finances, a growing number of states are shifting back to the old pension system of providing defined benefits

    Subir Roy
    December 12, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    Returning to the old pension scheme is a retrograde step

    (Image source: PTI/File)

    During the recent assembly elections campaign, both the Congress and AAP had promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees if they came to power. While the Congress has won in Himachal Pradesh with a clear margin, AAP has not won any state. On the other hand, the ruling BJP had made no such promises but still won handsomely in Gujarat. So an impending resource crunch stares Himachal Pradesh in the face if the Congress chooses to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Propping up valuations through buybacks no substitute for good performance

      Dec 9, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economic churn brings new sectors to forefront, gig jobs replace permanent employment, banks should tap branch network for deposit growth, advance booking is key to any travel plan, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers