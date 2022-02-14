Renewables the next big opportunity for capital goods, but not without challenges  

Frontline capital goods firms surprised the Street with a significant jump in order flows in the December quarter (Q3FY2022). Importantly, management commentary across firms suggests that electrification and the integration of renewable energy in power transmission and distribution (T&D) would power growth in the capital goods sector. Explaining the 12 per cent year-on-year (yoy) growth in Q3FY2022’s new orders, Hitachi Energy India’s managing director N Venu recently said that green shoots of economic recovery have materialized into a good quarter...