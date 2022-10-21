English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Release of lock-in shares not the only headwind for Nykaa

    Digital marketing expenses remain high as more companies vie to build online businesses

    R. Sree Ram
    October 21, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    Release of lock-in shares not the only headwind for Nykaa

    Highlights Marketing costs as a share of revenue stabilised in Q1 FY23 after rising in FY22 However, growing competition in e-commerce is keeping digital marketing expenses elevated This can keep costs high, delaying the break-even timelines of new business ventures New age companies thrive when they dominate a platform. Google, Amazon, Uber in the US are ubiquitous in their sectors. Entrepreneurs in the emerging markets generally copy these strategies. But they also face competition quickly. Take the case of FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The seller...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers