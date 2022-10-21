Release of lock-in shares not the only headwind for Nykaa

Highlights Marketing costs as a share of revenue stabilised in Q1 FY23 after rising in FY22 However, growing competition in e-commerce is keeping digital marketing expenses elevated This can keep costs high, delaying the break-even timelines of new business ventures New age companies thrive when they dominate a platform. Google, Amazon, Uber in the US are ubiquitous in their sectors. Entrepreneurs in the emerging markets generally copy these strategies. But they also face competition quickly. Take the case of FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The seller...