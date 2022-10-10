English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Can strong Q2 business update turn the tide for Paytm?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI takes its first steps on digital currency, but is it really a giant leap for finance?

    The RBI has addressed most of the misgivings about the Central bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in its concept note, but it doesn’t make a compelling case why it’s needed 

    Aparna Iyer
    October 10, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    RBI takes its first steps on digital currency, but is it really a giant leap for finance?

    Representative image.

    Highlights  For all practical purposes the central bank digital currency will be equivalent to cash  It will complement the current plethora of digital payments and won’t cannibalise them  The RBI sees cryptocurrencies as Ponzi schemes threatening financial stability  Retail customers would hold their CBDC with intermediaries (banks) through a wallet. Banks would be responsible for ensuring supply of CBDC on demand to consumers  CBDC will not pay any return to the holder and be on par with cash  The concept note has also touched upon...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Credit Suisse should act fast to restore trust and calm fears

      Oct 7, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNCs can learn from HUL's performance, engineering curriculum needs a fix, the progress in PLI scheme has been uneven and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers